SANTA MONICA, Calif. , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, continues to advance its sophisticated and robust portfolio of defensible and potentially licensable intellectual property with another allowed patent from the US Patent Trade Office, this time for its proprietary Multi-User Game System with Trigger-Based Generation of Projection View technology.



This most recent patent covers Super League’s unique and scalable cloud-based “camera character” technology. This powerful tool essentially allows the placement of virtual “cameras” into video games for the purpose of visualizing the action from a variety of perspectives and also serves a stepping stone for a virtual studio to ingest a wide variety of content sources and intelligently and efficiently manage them to deliver compelling productions.

“At Super League, we are in the business of creating compelling real-life and online gaming experiences, including the spectating of gameplay using streaming technologies,” says co-inventor and SLGG’s Chief Platform Officer, David Steigelfest. “SLGG’s unique platform gives us the ability to create streams of unique perspective, combine it or overlay it in our virtual broadcasting studio with other forms of streaming content, and solidify our position at the forefront of the gaming and esports content industry. The movement of the ‘camera character,’ driven by data and logic coming from the other players in a game, amounts to a form of artificial intelligence that not only facilitates complete automation, but also that the content is compelling and of interest to a wide variety of spectators.”

“This is yet another exciting step forward in fulfilling our goal of building out Super League’s IP,” says Ann Hand, Super League Chairman and CEO. “This technology provides for scale, and gives us the ability to share all the fast-paced gaming action our audience is craving. These patents are building blocks and vital pieces of Super League’s future strategy for success, and I could not be prouder of our team for their continued innovation and efforts.”

Since this technology’s development, this spectator view has been employed by Super League in the live broadcast and spectating of competitive gameplay across multiple video game titles, including PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, CS:GO, Street Fighter V, Minecraft and more. Currently, Super League has several additional patents in various stages of review with the USPTO.

