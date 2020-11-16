NEW YORK , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) today announced that its Board of Directors has named scientific research investigator Dr. Joshua Woolley, M.D. / Ph.D. to its newly formed Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Joshua Woolley M.D. / Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in Residence, Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) as well as a staff psychiatrist in Mental Health at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center (SFVAMC). Throughout his career, Dr. Woolley has moved between the clinical and research laboratory, focusing his area of study on understanding and treating social cognitive deficits across various mental illness diagnoses.

“Dr. Woolley’s commitment to the treatment of psychological and mental disorders is apparent in both his research and his practice,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “Dr. Woolley’s perspectives will be of tremendous value to us as we continue the advancement of psychedelic drug research and development.”

Dr. Woolley is currently the principal investigator and founder of the Bonding and Attunement in Neuropsychiatric Disorders (BAND) Laboratory. The mission of the BAND Lab is to understand the mechanisms of social connection in general, understand why people with mental illness have trouble with social connection, and develop and test novel treatments for these deficits. Dr. Woolley has been studying the mechanisms underlying social cognitive deficits found across different mental illness diagnoses including schizophrenia, posttraumatic stress disorder and substance use disorders. He is also investigating the psychobiological mechanisms underlying group cohesion and trust as well as developing pharmacologically enhanced group interventions for these psychiatric illnesses.

“Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy is showing real promise in research as evidenced by intense interest amongst pharmaceutical companies in new drug therapies,” added Weisblum. “I look forward to working with Dr. Woolley to develop robust research opportunities and contribute to the progress of psychedelic drug research and commercialization.”

Dr. Woolley received his bachelor’s degree from Brown University with a double major in Biology and Philosophy. He received both his MD and his PhD in Neuroscience from UCSF.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

