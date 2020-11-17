WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, provider of the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer , today announced that the HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times since its introduction in June 2019. The popular HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller supercharges Kubernetes environments and enables organizations to route traffic to and from containers faster, more reliably, and with improved security compared to any other ingress controller.



The adoption of both container architectures and Kubernetes as the framework for those environments continues to grow. According to a survey conducted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), in 2019 84 percent of organizations had deployed containers. This was an increase of 15 percent from 2018. In that same report, 78 percent of respondents said that their software of choice for deploying containers was Kubernetes.

In June of 2019, HAProxy Technologies introduced a high-performance Ingress Controller for Kubernetes-hosted applications with TLS offloading, Layer 7 routing, rate limiting, and IP safelisting.

In the intervening months, the HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller has been recognized for its high performance and reliability, among other features. In Kubernetes, high amounts of traffic are expected, and the environment is highly dynamic because of the high number of pods creation, deletion and relocation that is typical. HAProxy, with its Runtime API and Hitless Reloads , excels in such an environment. Having the HAProxy software load balancer as the engine provides the utmost performance, security, and observability at any scale and in any environment.

“The continued popularity of our Ingress Controller is no surprise to HAProxy Technologies,” said Andjelko Iharos, Director of Engineering at HAProxy Technologies. “The HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller gives organizations the power, speed and flexibility necessary to build and maintain Kubernetes applications in today’s most progressive Cloud environments.”

About the HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller

The HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller is built to supercharge your Kubernetes environment by adding advanced TCP and HTTP routing that connects clients outside your Kubernetes cluster with containers running inside. The controller is maintained as a distinct open source project, with a regular release cycle, a growing community of developers, and an increasing number of advocates who favor it over other ingress controllers.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world’s fastest and most widely-used software load balancer. Organizations rapidly deploy HAProxy products to deliver websites and applications with the utmost performance, observability, and security at any scale and in any environment. ​HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. ​Learn more at HAProxy.com .

