COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2020 – 17 NOVEMBER 2020

Royal Unibrew A/S' Financial Calendar for 2021.

3 March 2021 Annual Report 2020 28 April 2021 Trading Statement for 1 January – 31 March 2021 28 April 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021 23 August 2021 Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2021 17 November 2021 Trading Statement for 1 January - 30 September 2021

Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

