COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2020 –   17 NOVEMBER 2020

Below please find Royal Unibrew A/S' Financial Calendar for 2021.

3 March 2021Annual Report 2020
28 April 2021Trading Statement for 1 January – 31 March 2021
28 April 2021Annual General Meeting 2021
23 August 2021Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2021
17 November 2021Trading Statement for 1 January - 30 September 2021

