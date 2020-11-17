COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2020 – 17 NOVEMBER 2020
Below please find Royal Unibrew A/S' Financial Calendar for 2021.
|3 March 2021
|Annual Report 2020
|28 April 2021
|Trading Statement for 1 January – 31 March 2021
|28 April 2021
|Annual General Meeting 2021
|23 August 2021
|Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2021
|17 November 2021
|Trading Statement for 1 January - 30 September 2021
For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
