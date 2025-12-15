COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 61/2025 - December 15, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|534,000
|495.96
|264,841,445
|December 8, 2025
|7,000
|550.26
|3,851,820
|December 9, 2025
|6,000
|552.13
|3,312,780
|December 10, 2025
|6,000
|549.60
|3,297,600
|December 11, 2025
|6,000
|558.27
|3,349,620
|December 12, 2025
|6,000
|565.14
|3,390,840
|Total accumulated under the program
|565,000
|499.19
|282,044,105
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,168,042 shares,
corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments