COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 61/2025 - December 15, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 534,000 495.96 264,841,445 December 8, 2025 7,000 550.26 3,851,820 December 9, 2025 6,000 552.13 3,312,780 December 10, 2025 6,000 549.60 3,297,600 December 11, 2025 6,000 558.27 3,349,620 December 12, 2025 6,000 565.14 3,390,840 Total accumulated under the program 565,000 499.19 282,044,105

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,168,042 shares,

corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

