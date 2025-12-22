Share buy-back program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 62/2025 - December 22, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025. The program has now been successfully completed.
The program was carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program was carried out from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025 with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|565,000
|499.19
|282,044,105
|December 15, 2025
|6,000
|569.54
|3,417,240
|December 16, 2025
|6,000
|568.80
|3,412,800
|December 17, 2025
|6,000
|567.64
|3,405,840
|December 18, 2025
|7,000
|570.24
|3,991,680
|December 19, 2025
|6,500
|568.67
|3,696,355
|Total accumulated under the program
|596,500
|502.88
|299,968,020
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,199,542 shares,
corresponding to 2.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
