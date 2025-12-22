Share buy-back program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 62/2025 - December 22, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025. The program has now been successfully completed.

The program was carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program was carried out from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025 with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 300m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 565,000 499.19 282,044,105 December 15, 2025 6,000 569.54 3,417,240 December 16, 2025 6,000 568.80 3,412,800 December 17, 2025 6,000 567.64 3,405,840 December 18, 2025 7,000 570.24 3,991,680 December 19, 2025 6,500 568.67 3,696,355 Total accumulated under the program 596,500 502.88 299,968,020

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,199,542 shares,

corresponding to 2.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments