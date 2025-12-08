Share buy-back program
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|509,000
|492.64
|250,755,775
|December 1, 2025
|4,000
|566.35
|2,265,400
|December 2, 2025
|5,000
|567.42
|2,837,100
|December 3, 2025
|5,000
|563.45
|2,817,250
|December 4, 2025
|5,000
|563.14
|2,815,700
|December 5, 2025
|6,000
|558.37
|3,350,220
|Total accumulated under the program
|534,000
|495.96
|264,841,445
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,137,042 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
