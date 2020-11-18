BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it will sponsor six events with the Laundry Project , a movement by Current Initiatives , a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization that is committed to educating and mobilizing communities to be “Hope Dealers” through the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas initiatives.

As part of Jushi’s sponsorship, the Company has funded Laundry Project events to assist lower-income families in meeting a basic need: washing clothes and linens. The Company has committed to sponsoring six separate events over the next six months with the Laundry Project. The first event will be held on Thursday, November 19th at the South Side Laundromat in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In addition to the financial sponsorship, team members from BEYOND / HELLO Scranton and the Company’s subsidiary Pennsylvania Medical Solutions’ cultivation, manufacturing and processing facility in Scranton, along with the Laundry Project team, will be on site to pay for and assist families with laundry services, entertain children and create a caring space at the laundromat during the event. These events will be conducted with all appropriate COVID-19 related safety precautions in place.

Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi : “In partnership with our friends at the Laundry Project, we hope to turn laundromats into community centers of hope and help families. Clean laundry is not just an on-going financial burden for many families due to low income or being out of work due to the crisis, but is also a contributing factor to health and wellness. As part of our mission, we are committed to bolstering the health and wellness of families in communities we serve like Scranton. As we look for impactful ways to give back, we look forward to continuing to host events like this with the Laundry Project and others in the future.”

“We are eagerly looking forward to expanding our complimentary Laundry Project services to support the residents of Pennsylvania,” said President of Current Initiatives, Jason Sowell. “We are thankful for partners like Jushi who share the same mission of serving those who are struggling, especially as we continue to navigate the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

For more information, visit https://jushico.com/ and www.laundrybycurrent.org.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

