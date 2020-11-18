



LUC DALLERY APPOINTED GROUP CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF REXEL





Rexel announces the appointment of Luc Dallery as Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee.

Luc Dallery is based in Paris. His mission will be to define and implement a Human Resources strategy that will amplify the Group's transformation.

Patrick Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Rexel, declared:

"I am very pleased to welcome Luc Dallery as Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer. His expertise, his understanding of the challenges of our markets, and his experience in the transformation of Rexel's activities are differentiating assets to accelerate the execution of our strategic plan. And I would like to thank Frank Waldmann, wishing him all the best for the future."

Biography

Luc Dallery joined Rexel in 2016 as Human Resources Director of Rexel France, later extended to Communications and Public Affairs Director for the Group.

Prior to joining Rexel, he held human resource management positions at CWT, Europcar and Microsoft. He began his career at Schlumberger, where he held operational and human resource management positions.

He holds a master’s degree in Business Law and is a graduate of the Universities of Amiens (France) and Munich (Germany).





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com/en





CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

