Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 15 to December 19, 2025

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 15 TO DECEMBER 19, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 15 to December 19, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/12/2025FR0010451203 38 040 33,1813XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/12/2025FR0010451203 35 654 32,9109XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/12/2025FR0010451203 39 500 33,1805XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/12/2025FR0010451203 31 902 32,6108XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/12/2025FR0010451203 40 158 32,9568XPAR
   TOTAL 185 25432,9822 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from Dec.15 to Dec.19, 2025

Recommended Reading