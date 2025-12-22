Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 15 to December 19, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 15 TO DECEMBER 19, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 15 to December 19, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/12/2025 FR0010451203 38 040 33,1813 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/12/2025 FR0010451203 35 654 32,9109 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/12/2025 FR0010451203 39 500 33,1805 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/12/2025 FR0010451203 31 902 32,6108 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/12/2025 FR0010451203 40 158 32,9568 XPAR TOTAL 185 254 32,9822

Attachment