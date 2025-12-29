REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares on December 22, 2025

 DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
ON DECEMBER 22, 2025


 

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on December 22, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/12/2025FR0010451203  28 17032,9400XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/12/2025FR00104512037 33232,9258AQEU
   TOTAL  35 50232,9371 

