REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares on December 22, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

ON DECEMBER 22, 2025





In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on December 22, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/12/2025 FR0010451203 28 170 32,9400 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/12/2025 FR0010451203 7 332 32,9258 AQEU TOTAL 35 502 32,9371

Attachment