Critical infrastructure of Super Bowl LIV secured with joint cybersecurity solution

Irving, Texas & San Jose, California, U.S. - Paris, France – November 19, 2020 – Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, and Forescout Technologies , the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announce a jointly developed cybersecurity solution for the critical infrastructure of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, providing a new level of security never achieved before and ensuring a consistent experience for fans and spectators.

Atos and Forescout Technologies implemented the solution in February 2020, successfully securing and managing the critical infrastructure of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV. The joint solution of Forescout’s cloud-based network segmentation solution eyeSegment and Atos’ managed security services utilized more than 20 real-time monitoring techniques to protect more than 7,100 IT, Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices, including point-of-sale terminals, scoreboards, televisions, visual broadcasting equipment, field microphones and servers connecting to the network.

“The security of our fans and their physical and online environments is of the utmost importance to us. While more than 65,000 fans are excited for touchdowns, most are unaware thousands of technology devices in our stadium’s infrastructure must be protected from malicious intent by threat actors,” said Kim Rometo, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. “With Atos and Forescout we recognized an opportunity to secure Hard Rock Stadium in new and critical ways, effectively creating a defense strategy that protects our operational and informational technology.”

As a result of the cybersecurity solution, Atos and Forescout flagged more than 600 security events, secured 400 new OT devices connected to the network for the halftime show, and monitored more than 1,200 point of sales devices for malicious patterns.

“Working with Forescout, we delivered a solution in under two weeks and enhanced Hard Rock Stadium’s cyber defense to meet the high demands of security for a time when they were hosting the most important game of the year. Cyberattacks continue to get more aggressive and the sporting and entertainment industry is a major target for these malicious threats. It’s important to not only have security in the stands, but advanced detection and response for the network supporting fans,” said Karan Chetal, Vice President Strategic Engagements, Atos in North America.

“Stadiums present unique challenges for CIOs as they create strategies to secure their dynamic and highly connected infrastructure,” said Jon Connet, General Manager, Network Segmentation, Forescout Technologies. “Working with Atos, we provide complete device visibility and network segmentation that together help reduce the attack surface and protect Hard Rock Stadium from today’s cybersecurity threats.”

Hard Rock Stadium has been on the cutting edge of technology for all its major sporting and entertainment events. Using the Forescout platform and Atos cybersecurity services, the global entertainment destination now has complete visibility into the thousands of devices connecting to its network, as well as the ability to instantly monitor and control how they interact.

To learn more about how Atos is securing the enterprise, please visit Atos’ cybersecurity solutions . To find out how Atos is revolutionizing sports and entertainment through technology and data, please see Atos’ major events page .

To learn more about Forescout Technologies’ active defense for Enterprise of Things security, visit here .

***

