AMES, Iowa, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The state of Iowa’s Department of Transportation is offering its surplus property for sale on online auction marketplace, GovDeals.com. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies to auction surplus, seized, or confiscated items online to over 3.6 million buyers worldwide. The Iowa Department of Transportation has completed over 200 auctions on GovDeals since 2009 and is one of more than 14,000 government entities that use the auction site as its selling platform.



Iowa’s Department of Transportation has nearly 100 items currently available to the public for bidding. This vast set of auctions include vehicles, tools, generators, trucks and more. Auction highlights include:

To see full details on the DOT’s auctions, please visit www.govdeals.com/IowaDOT. Items will be available for bidding through November. 30, 2020. Those interested in bidding must first create an account with GovDeals and register as a bidder, registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

Media Contact: Angela Jones GovDeals (334)-301-7823 Todd Cogdill Iowa DOT Fleet Manager (515) 239-1059