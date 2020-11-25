Tarrytown, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce that it is making an even broader and deeper commitment to the patients and communities of Nassau County, NY. Today, ENTA has reached an agreement on a long-term lease and construction of a brand new, state-of-the-art, 8,300 square foot facility in Lake Success, NY.

ENTA signed the tenancy agreement with The We're Group, with an opening anticipated by Summer, 2021.

At that time, ENTA will relocate its existing Lake Success office (currently at 3003 New Hyde Park Road, Suite 409, Lake Success, NY, 11042) to the new clinical space at 6 Ohio Drive, New Hyde Park, NY, 11042.

Importantly, this move allows the Practice’s five physicians and other medical professionals to serve their patients’ needs with the expanded benefit of 11 ENT technologically-advanced exam rooms, two audiology booths, a complete hearing aid dispensary, a full complement of allergy exam rooms for on-site testing and injections, and many other advantages.

This new, expansive clinical office will allow ENTA to recruit for an additional otolaryngologist at that site.

“This move is a reflection of our strong roots in Nassau County and emphasizes our commitment to this community over the long term,” said Dr. Moshe Ephrat, a senior ENTA physician partner in Lake Success. “Importantly, this new location will offer the extra comforts, conveniences and state-of-the-art facilities that our patients deserve.”

Along with Dr. Ephrat, those relocating to the new practice site include current ENTA otolaryngologists, Ron Mitzner, MD, Joel E. Portnoy, MD, B. Todd Schaeffer, MD, FACS and allergists/immunologist Debra B. Lebo, MD. The Audiology department will also be making the move, as will the superior clinical and operational staff that has been responsible for helping to create a superb patient experience, from reception area to exam room.

“We have been searching for the ideal location and space in Lake Success for quite some time,” commented Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. “We take great pride and responsibility in being able to provide its residents, and the greater Nassau County, with the very best ENT and allergy care possible. This beautiful, new facility will enable ENTA to continue doing just that in 2021 and beyond.”

Added, Tony Fromer, Principal at We’re associates, “ENT and Allergy is the perfect tenant in our wonderful space. Their reputation for both clinical excellence and utmost professional integrity is exactly what we were looking for. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership and are extremely pleased for the patient population of the nearby communities.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, or to conveniently find an ENT or Allergy doctor and then easily book an appointment at the nearest New York or New Jersey location, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149842531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com