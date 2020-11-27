(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, November 27, 2020, 17.45
Summary of the notification
IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on November 27, 2020.
In its notification, Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV has notified, that following an acquisition of IBA shares with voting rights, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 2% threshold.
Content of the notification
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Marcel Maschmeyer
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV
|400.000
|768.765
|0
|2,01%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|0
|768.765
|2,01%
|TOTAL
|768.765
|0
|2,01%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0.00%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|%of voting rights
|768.765
|2,01%
Marcel Maschmeyer controls Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV.
Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions.
For further information, please contact:
IBA
Elodie Jaumain
Paralegal
+32 10 203 180
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com
Attachment
IBA SA
Louvain-la-neuve, BELGIUM
