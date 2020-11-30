COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 41/2020 – 30 NOVEMBER 2020
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,966
|692.88
|15,219,692.25
|23 November 2020
|8,000
|674.20
|5,393,586.40
|24 November 2020
|7,827
|661.27
|5,175,773.59
|25 November 2020
|7,804
|646.77
|5,047,375.13
|26 November 2020
|6,000
|651.21
|3,907,277.40
|27 November 2020
|5,809
|648.21
|3,765,460.02
|Accumulated under the program
|57,406
|670.82
|38,509,164.79
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 539,901 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
