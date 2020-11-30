Portland, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for E-Discovery, today announced the final slate of sponsors and free CLE resources for E-Discovery Day 2020, which takes place this Thursday, December 3.

E-Discovery Day, which began in 2015, is an annual event in which the e-discovery industry comes together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. It is an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration that includes in-person educational and networking events, online webinars, CLE opportunities, white papers, social media conversation, and more. EDRM has also shifted its virtual expo to E-Discovery Day, to help create a true networking experience. The E-Discovery Day Expo will feature an avatar-based immersive virtual venue providing a shared social experience, virtual booths, conversations in the hallway, networking events and EDRM’s signature bespoke events.

“The sixth-annual celebration of E-Discovery Day looks to be the biggest we’ve had, with a record number of sponsors and lots of great, quality speakers and free educational content,” said Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “This is a day that no one who works in e-discovery will want to miss.”

E-Discovery Day features a number vendors and educators who are offering free expertise with no product pitches. More than 16 resources, including reports and specialty guides, will be made available for legal professionals looking to bolster their knowledge base in e-discovery.

This year, 27 organizations representing Industry Associations, Universities, Vendors, Publishing and more are supporting E-Discovery Day, including:

EDRM

NightOwlGlobal

Georgetown Law CLE

Corporate Counsel Business Journal

Today’s General Counsel

General Counsel News

ACEDS

In all, 11 webcasts will take place featuring experts from a variety of legal organizations and publishers, and there will be seven virtual events taking place, including a yoga class to start off the day and a Cocktail Mixing Happy Hour.

About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com.

