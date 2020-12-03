EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, will begin to distribute SUSE's innovative open source solutions including a best-in-class Linux operating system, a market-leading Kubernetes management platform and a host of pioneering edge capabilities. SUSE is committed to providing dependable, adaptable, and highly flexible open source solutions for the most demanding IT environments.



Modern data centers have become increasingly complex and filled with several different products. Every data center not only needs these products to work, but also needs them all to work well together seamlessly. SUSE's work with its ecosystem of partners and communities support its delivery of truly open, open source solutions.

"SUSE has entered a new phase of partnerships following the launch of the SUSE One Partner Program in September 2020," said Joel Petlick, Director of Americas Channel at SUSE. "This streamlined program was created and aligned to fit the needs and expectations of our partner community, all to support partner profitability and joint growth. As a global leader in true open source innovation, SUSE offers customers choices that helps them avoid vendor lock-in and fosters innovation. Climb is an ideal fit for our expansion by introducing SUSE to a partner base that's emerging-technology focused and providing distribution support that's agile and committed to our joint success. With Climb, we offer a new element of choice to partners and their customers."

SUSE works with partners around the globe to bring cutting-edge, SUSE-compatible technology to provide customers options that perfectly fit their needs. These partnerships allow SUSE to power digital transformation for the enterprise by simplifying, modernizing and accelerating traditional cloud and edge solutions.

"SUSE's flexible business practices, lack of vendor lock -in and exceptional service have given us a great deal of confidence in our partnership," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "The addition of SUSE allows us to provide technology that's both innovative and complementary, along with a full suite of training, consultation, and support solutions to our resellers."

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

