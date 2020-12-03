Easton, Md., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant, the nation’s leading Quality Solutions and Fraud Prevention firm, has been named to The Baltimore Sun’s 2020 list of “Top Workplaces”, receiving the recognition for the third time since 2017. The award is based solely on employee feedback through an anonymous survey that uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures. Qlarant employees evaluated the company on several factors including engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership.

Qlarant has nine offices throughout the country, with its headquarters in Easton Maryland. It employs over 500 people nationally, with approximately 200 in the state of Maryland.

“The Top Workplaces award is a reflection of the company culture we have here,” said Bonnie Horvath, a Qlarant associate and Project Director for the Columbia office. “Being a three time winner of this award showcases our culture of commitment to our staff. We are dedicated to our clients and it shows in all that we do. Our leadership has done a tremendous job ensuring that all of our associates are safe, healthy, and able to navigate the shift from in-office to working from home during COVID. This was not something anyone predicted but we were prepared. Communication has been key to keeping everyone engaged.”

“We’re very proud to be recognized by The Baltimore Sun as a Top Workplace for the third time,” said Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. “2020 has put organizations to the test in regards to employees work-life balance and this award is reflective of the effort our team has put in. We truly do have the best people here and we’re thrilled to share this honor with the entire organization.”

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state, federal, and commercial agencies across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $5.5 Million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people nationally and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the nation’s most important programs.

For more information visit www.qlarant.com

Attachment

Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com