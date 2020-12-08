 

 

Middle Office Emetteur
Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr

COMPAGNIE LEBON
Date d'arrêté:30/11/2020
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital

1 173 000
Droits de vote théoriques (1)

2 138 964
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)

31 237
Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0
Autres * (4)

0
* à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*

2 107 727
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

2 273

Pièce jointe