Belleville, Illinois, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability representation, return to work, veterans disability appeal and Medicare plan selection services, is honored to be a sponsor of the Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) 13th Annual Awards Gala. The 2020 gala celebrating seven honorees will be held virtually on Saturday, Dec. 12, via live stream nationwide.

“Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe,” said IDA Founder, President and CEO Wayne Connell. “2020 has been a tough year for everyone, especially people living daily with invisible disabilities. The pandemic has also impacted nonprofit groups nationwide and their ability to fulfill their missions. It is our hope at IDA that we can continue to share the voices and stories of triumph and tragedy into 2021 and beyond. It is made possible via generous financial support provided during our annual awards fundraiser.”

Allsup is proud to support the IDA and its initiatives, which include the IDA identification card, the Invisible No More® video podcast and the Invisible Heroes® campaign for veterans and first responders, according to T.J. Geist, director of claims at Allsup. “IDA provides exceptional programs to help people with invisible disabilities and advance their mission,” he said. “Allsup is glad to sponsor this annual gala that recognizes and celebrates those living with invisible health conditions and pain. We’re also proud to be a part of IDA’s ongoing efforts to uplift the voices of those with invisible disabilities.”

For more than 35 years, Allsup has helped individuals with disabilities of all kinds receive Social Security Disability Insurance benefits. “There are enormous health and financial challenges for individuals, especially when they must stop working due to disability,” Geist added. “We encourage everyone who has been touched in some way by an invisible disability to join Allsup in supporting the IDA and its mission.”

Learn more about IDA and its 13th Annual Awards Gala.

Learn more about Allsup in this video. Find more information about how to apply for disability benefits or returning to work with a disability on TrueHelp.com.

ABOUT IDA

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

