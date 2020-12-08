FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced that its management team will participate in the 12th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually this year on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.



The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 12 of the participating management teams from 8:15a.m. until 5:15p.m. EST on December 16th.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. The last day for registration is December 10, 2020.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

To RSVP for the Virtual Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.