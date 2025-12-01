ACM Research Announces Participation in 14th Annual NYC Summit

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced that it will be joining 14 other companies in collectively hosting the 14th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at Mastro’s Steakhouse New York.

The presentation material utilized by ACM during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at https://ir.acmr.com/news-events/events.

About the 14th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 14th Annual NYC Summit 2025 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), InTest Corporation (INTT), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), QuickLogic (QUIK), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Vishay Precision Group (VPG). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 10, 2025.

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

