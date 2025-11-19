ACM Research Delivers Advanced Ultra Lith BK Photoresist Hardening Tool with Industry-Leading UV Curing and Temperature Uniformity

MUNICH, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMICON EUROPA – ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced the delivery of its first Ultra Lith Baker (“Ultra Lith BK”) system to a leading global display panel manufacturer. The system is engineered to address industry-wide challenges in advanced lithography, including process non-uniformity, thermal drift, and critical dimension (“CD”) variation. It can also help semiconductor manufacturers maintain stable yield and pattern fidelity as device geometries continue to shrink. With industry-leading ultraviolet (“UV”) curing uniformity and precision temperature control, the Ultra Lith BK enables highly stable and repeatable lithography processes.

The Ultra Lith BK’s UV curing system delivers ±5% UV intensity uniformity, ensuring consistent resist hardening across the wafer. The system supports line-scan, rotary, and hybrid UV-curing exposure modes to maximize process flexibility. Its advanced thermal management architecture further reduces CD variation, overlay error, and pattern distortion—all critical to yield improvement and long-term process reliability.

“As lithography continues to push the limits of precision, maintaining uniform process control is essential for consistent yield and device performance,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “The delivery of the Ultra Lith BK marks a key milestone as the first customer deployment of our Track series following earlier demonstration and validation. It also marks our entry into display panel customers, a new segment with high-volume mass-production capabilities and elevated expectations for equipment performance and stability. The Ultra Lith BK combines high uniformity with a configurable system architecture, and multiple exposure modes to help customers minimize variability and scale production for future technology nodes.”

About the Ultra Lith BK

The Ultra Lith BK integrates six cold plates delivering temperature uniformity of ±0.1°C. The system adopts a configurable design and can accommodate up to 32 hotplates and two UV curing systems, enabling customers to flexibly configure the tool according to different process recipes and photoresist integration requirements. Two types of hotplates are available:

The high-flow hotplate achieves a maximum process temperature of 250°C with temperature uniformity ≤ 0.2%.

The low-flow hotplate operates at temperatures up to 180°C with temperature uniformity ≤ 0.08%, offering benchmark-level performance in the industry.

