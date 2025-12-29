ACM Research to Release Full-Year 2025 Preliminary Revenue Range and Initial 2026 Revenue Outlook on January 22, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced that it will release its preliminary revenue range for fiscal year 2025, and will provide its initial outlook for 2026 revenue before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, January 22, 2026. ACM also announced it will participate virtually in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, and host one-on-one meetings, on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: