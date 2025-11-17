ACM Research Delivers First Horizontal Panel Electroplating Tool Strengthening Its Leadership in Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging

ACM’s Ultra ECP ap-p enables next generation device performance amid accelerating market demand for advanced packaging

SEMICON EUROPA, Munich, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced it has delivered the first panel electrochemical plating tool, the Ultra ECP ap-p, to an industry-leading panel fabrication customer. This achievement underscores ACM’s advancement in panel-level electroplating technology and reflects growing market demand for scalable, cost-efficient advanced packaging solutions to meet next generation device requirements.

The Ultra ECP ap-p is the first commercial panel-level copper deposition system for the large-panel market, supporting plating steps across pillar, bump, and redistribution layer (RDL) processes. The system achieves panel-processing performance - comparable to traditional round wafer processes, enabling manufacturers to meet demanding device requirements with greater efficiency.

“We are pleased to fulfill this order for our Ultra ECP ap-p,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance horizontal panel electroplating solutions through our differentiated technology that help customers accelerate their fan-out panel-level packaging roadmaps while strengthening our role in the advanced packaging ecosystem. As demand grows for next-generation devices, panel-level packaging offers the scalability, throughput, and cost advantages needed for high-volume production, which will achieve a seamless transition for the industry from 300-millimeter wafer packaging to panel-level packaging.”

The system features ACM proprietary horizontal electroplating technology, and supports copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), tin-silver (SnAg) and a gold (Au) plating. The Cu plating chambers incorporate high-speed plating paddles specifically designed for tall pillar applications, capable of achieving pillar heights exceeding 300 microns. The Ultra ECP ap-p features a four-sided sealing dry contact chuck for improved reliability, in-cell rinse functionality to minimize chemical cross-contamination between different plating cells, and a horizontal electroplating design synchronizing a rotating square electrical field with the rotating chuck for superior deposition uniformity.

To learn more about the Ultra ECP ap-p platform, schedule a meeting with ACM Research at booth C1129 at SEMICON Europa, November 18-21, Messe München, or visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

