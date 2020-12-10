EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, today announced a new distribution partnership with Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation. By adding Puppet's platform and solution to its offering, Climb will open up new opportunities for its customers, including the ability to scale DevOps, reduce risk, enforce policy as code, and manage and evolve cloud strategies, regardless of environment.



More than 40,000 companies, including 80 percent of Global 5,000, rely on Puppet's technology for automating and orchestrating infrastructure and application delivery. Puppet's platform integrates with your existing technology investments to uniquely standardize and scale varying IT environments. Puppet Enterprise Platform integrations and managed technologies makes sure all your key automation technologies work together, including Microsoft, Splunk, and more.

"As organizations expand their cloud strategies and scale their DevOps initiatives - they're finding challenges in meeting security and compliance standards. Infrastructure stacks, tools and processes are getting more complicated, not less," said Paul Heywood, Chief Revenue Officer at Puppet. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with a distributor who knows the challenges of infrastructure, operations and development teams today. Puppet Enterprise Platform will help Climb's customers speed up cloud strategies, scale DevOps initiatives and meet the most rigorous security and compliance standards - all alongside the key technologies already in their stack - to simplify the complexity of managing infrastructure at scale."

"We’ve had an excellent experience with the Puppet Channel Sales team. I’m confident that they will become a foundational addition to our Software & Application Lifecycle suite of offerings," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037

(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



