NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces additional acquisitions of Daxor’s BVA-100® Blood Volume Analyzer at major medical centers across the U.S.



A leading academic medical center in Northeast purchased the BVA-100® analyzer and has incorporated the BVA blood test into their inpatient treatment protocol for heart failure patients. A medical center in the Midwest purchased the BVA-100® analyzer for use in their outpatient heart failure clinic. In addition to these new purchases, three hospitals across the country have renewed their paid support agreements solidifying their commitment to the value of blood volume analysis in treating patients with volume derangements.

“Sales continue to excel despite the pandemic, further validating the clinical benefits of our technology in both inpatient and outpatient use,” said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor Corporation. “The BVA-100® blood test provides a simple, inexpensive, objective measurement of volume status and composition providing clinicians with actionable results to optimize fluid management and improve patient outcomes while driving substantial cost savings throughout the healthcare system.”

“We are encouraged by the continued growth and implementation of our market-leading, FDA-cleared diagnostic blood volume test as a new measure of care. Cost-benefit analysis shows BVA-guided care is 80 percent less costly than other therapies of equal patient benefit in our healthcare system while also demonstrating an impressive average life-extension of 2.32 quality-adjusted life years,” said Jean Oertel, Vice President of Commercialization and Customer Experience. “Daxor’s growing market share is driven by our expanded team of territory managers and clinical experts who are supporting our customers to achieve dramatic reductions in mortality rates and hospital readmissions.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

