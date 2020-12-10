Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is pleased to announce the establishment of The Pierre and Tana Matisse Scholarship, a significant new program that will support Black, Latinx and Indigenous college students residing in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens or Staten Island. Funded by a $1 million grant from The Matisse Foundation, the program provides students attending any accredited two-year community or four-year college in the United States with scholarships of up to $5,000.

“This is an incredibly generous gift from The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation to New York City residents,” stated Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF’s president and CEO. “We know that African American, Latinx and Indigenous communities have been disproportionately impacted by the virus. The ripple effect of COVID-19 has the potential to discourage students from pursuing a college education and may prevent others from continuing their education. Recognizing these facts, The Matisse Foundation is providing a pathway for successful applicants to continue on their journey to attain a college degree.”

The program will begin accepting applications on December 10th; the deadline for completed applications is January 28, 2021. Students should submit an online application for the program, complete with a letter of recommendation, a one-page personal statement of their personal and professional goals and a current transcript. The application will be available via UNCF’s website, UNCF.org. All application materials must be received by the applicable deadline.

To be considered and accepted, students must meet the following criteria:

Be of any undergraduate classification.

Possess a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Have a demonstrated, unmet financial need as verified by their college or university.

Reside or be a permanent resident of one of the five boroughs of New York City (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, or Staten Island).

Be a Black, Latinx or Native American citizen who is currently enrolled as a full-time student at any accredited four-year institution or two-year community college.

Alessandra Carnielli, the Foundation executive director, said, “The board and staff of The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation are very pleased to partner with UNCF in providing scholarships to students from NYC. Since its inception, The Matisse Foundation has championed students of all ages through its annual grant awards in arts education. This year, the confluence of the health crisis and the national movement towards a more equitable society urged our Board to make an exceptional gift in support of NYC students ​seeking higher education. We ​believe this gift will provide opportunities for long lasting change to individual recipients and their communities.”

Diego Aviles, UNCF’s vice president of development for the northeast said, “As New York City residents continue to cope with the economic impact of the pandemic, we celebrate this new alliance and extraordinary gift on their behalf.”

To apply for the Pierre and Tana Matisse Scholarship, students should go to https://scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/Matisse.

