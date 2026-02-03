UNCF Expands Project ACCLAIM, Welcoming Morgan State and Florida A&M Universities

Washington, DC, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF is proud to announce the expansion of Project ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management) to include Morgan State University and Florida A&M University. This initiative strengthens a growing network of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) preparing students for leadership roles in the asset management industry.

Project ACCLAIM advances efforts to champion civil rights, emphasize the importance of fair employment, competitive wages, education access and the empowerment of educational institutions by equipping HBCU students with the financial acumen and real‑world experience needed to thrive in a competitive sector.

Launched at Morehouse College and Howard University in fall 2025, Project ACCLAIM was established through a transformative $10 million gift from Adage Capital Management and Elizabeth and Phill Gross. The program is designed to cultivate the next generation of investment leaders, generate long‑term value for participating institutions and expand wealth‑building opportunities in underserved communities.

Adage Capital Management and the Gross family are now contributing an additional $10 million to extend the program to Morgan State University and Florida A&M University. Students at both institutions will manage $4 million in investment capital, gaining hands‑on experience while supporting institutional priorities and the sustainability of the program.

“Thanks to another generous $10 million gift from my friends and visionary philanthropists Elizabeth and Phill Gross and Adage Capital Management, UNCF is now able to expand Project ACCLAIM to engage students who are pursuing careers in business, finance and asset management attending Morgan State University and Florida A&M University,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We are more committed than ever to grow the talent in the financial services workforce and help close the wealth gap in our nation through this transformative initiative.”

“Our support for Project ACCLAIM is an investment in the incredible potential found at HBCUs—potential I have witnessed firsthand as a supporter of UNCF for several years,” said Phill Gross, co-founder and managing director of Adage Capital Management. “Adding Morgan State University and Florida A&M University to this pipeline ensures that more students have access to the rigorous training and hands-on experience needed to lead in the financial sector. This program will empower students to drive wealth creation in their communities and, in turn, give back to their institutions.”

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for Project ACCLAIM and is especially meaningful as we celebrate 100 years of Black History and remember Dr. King’s vision for economic empowerment,” said Dr. Shawn Thomas, director of Investment Leadership Programs and Lead for Project ACCLAIM. “Morgan State and Florida A&M both bring exceptional talent and leadership to the HBCU community and their participation strengthens our shared commitment to preparing students for high‑impact careers.”

“Project ACCLAIM empowers students to become future leaders who can drive meaningful change within the financial sector and generate wealth within their communities. We are proud of the program’s early success at Morehouse and Howard and look forward to broadening Project ACCLAIM’s reach and influence,” said Dr. Thomas.

Project ACCLAIM offers a comprehensive undergraduate learning experience in investment management, combining rigorous coursework, applied learning and co-curricular programming. The initiative enhances finance and investing curricula across HBCUs, fosters a collaborative community of practice among faculty and establishes a centralized student-managed investment pool.

The inclusion of Morgan State University and Florida A&M University represents a significant step forward in UNCF’s commitment to support HBCUs and increase opportunities for students to achieve successful careers in the asset management industry.

"We claimed it! Members across the entire FAMUly – students, faculty, President Johnson, other administrators, external stakeholders – helped to bring this opportunity home to FAMU. We’re all excited to work together to realize the potential of superlative tools and resources in the hands of our eager and talented FAMU students,” said Program Director Inger Daniels-Hollar, Ph.D., assistant professor, FAMU School of Business and Industry. “Participating in Project ACCLAIM is a definitive Rattler Strike! Our students will build advanced investment skills, contribute to the asset management industry, spread the word about investing to our community and pay it forward to future Rattlers.”

“Participation in Project ACCLAIM represents a transformative opportunity for our students at the Graves School,” said Royce D. Burnett, Ph.D., dean of the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management at Morgan State University. “Through the Student-Managed Investment Fund, our students will gain hands-on experience in asset management, portfolio analysis and decision-making at a level rarely accessible at the undergraduate or graduate level. This initiative directly aligns with our mission to deliver rigorous, practice-based education while positioning our students for competitive careers in investment management and related financial services fields.”

“Project ACCLAIM creates an extraordinary learning environment where theory meets real responsibility,” said George Micheni, director of the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management’s Capital Markets Lab and advisor to the Morgan State University Investment Club. “Our students will be immersed in a rigorous, year-long, credit-bearing experience that mirrors the realities of asset and investment management—from market analysis and portfolio construction to risk management and reporting. Working alongside faculty, industry mentors and an investment advisory board, they will gain the discipline, judgment and confidence required to manage real capital while developing skills that translate directly into their post-graduation careers.”

