UNCF New England To Host 2026 “A Mind Is…”® Gala

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF will host its annual “A Mind Is…”® New England Gala on Thursday, March 12, at the Seaport Boston Hotel. This premier event brings together corporate visionaries and community leaders to invest in students and alumni of our nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), who will become the next generation of leaders.

For more than 80 years, UNCF has lit the way for 550,000 young men and women in attaining their college degrees and developing their careers in high-demand industries. The New England Gala is a critical engine for this mission, raising the vital funds necessary to bridge the financial gap for talented scholars.

This year, UNCF is proud to recognize three visionary honorees:

Former Governor Charlie Baker, president, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), will be presented the Leadership Award for his forward-thinking leadership in partnering with UNCF as Governor of Massachusetts to launch the initial cohorts of two innovative internship programs providing access to opportunities in some of Boston’s top asset management and bio and life sciences companies.

for his forward-thinking leadership in partnering with UNCF as Governor of Massachusetts to launch the initial cohorts of two innovative internship programs providing access to opportunities in some of Boston’s top asset management and bio and life sciences companies. Pamela Everhart, SVP, head of regional public affairs and impact, Fidelity Investments, will be presented the Trailblazer Award for her unwavering commitment to blazing pathways for brilliant students across the country, especially those from Massachusetts, to get to and through college with zero to little debt to achieve economic mobility.

Demond Martin, co-founder and CEO, WellWithAll, will be presented the Leadership Award for his exemplary efforts to alleviate inequities in education and healthcare for underserved communities. Through his purpose-led mission to create generational wellness for all, Martin is accelerating collective progress — strengthening access to better health, education, and economic mobility in pursuit of a future where your zip code does not determine how well, or how long, you live.

“As we lean into our theme, ‘UNCF Lights the Way: From Promise to Prosperity,’ we reflect on our role in turning educational potential into community-wide success,” said Arleaya Martin, area development director, UNCF New England. “We are honored to recognize these extraordinary champions who have made significant investments in our community and continue to help light the way for talented students.”

The gala will be an immersive experience featuring our very own Massachusetts native and Spelman alumna, Shayna Seymour, co-anchor of WCVB Channel 5’s Chronicle, as our mistress of ceremonies. The evening will also include live entertainment from one of Boston’s Premier Dance Bands, Soul of Boston and pre- and post-event receptions designed to celebrate the brilliance of our students.

“HBCUs are powerful economic engines, generating $16.5 billion in direct economic impact, yet they remain systemically underfunded,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Your support is more than a donation; it is an investment in the future leaders of this nation. Events like the New England Gala help ensure that talent is not limited by lack of resources.”

Proceeds from the gala directly support UNCF’s 37 Member Institutions and provide scholarships for students from New England and across the country.

Media & Sponsorship Information: For sponsorship opportunities or media inquiries, please contact Arleaya Martin, area development director, UNCF New England at arleaya.martin@uncf.org or 617-227-0937.

To donate or learn more, visit UNCF.org/BostonGive. Follow the conversation on social media @UNCFBOS and use #UNCFNewEnglandGala.



