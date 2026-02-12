Jasmine Sanders to Join UNCF’s National Alumni and Pre-Alumni Councils Leadership Conference in Houston, Feb. 19-22

Washington, DC, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOUSTON, TX (Feb. 12, 2026)—UNCF is proud to announce that Jasmine Sanders, co-host of The D.L. Hughley Show and an esteemed broadcast journalist, will be a featured participant at the upcoming National Alumni and Pre-Alumni Councils Leadership Conference, taking place from Feb.19 to 22, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

The conference aims to empower college students and recent graduates by providing the tools, resources and networking opportunities necessary for personal and professional growth. With a lineup of influential speakers and interactive workshops, attendees will gain insights into leadership, career development and community engagement.

Jasmine Sanders, known for her engaging presence on air and commitment to social issues, will serve as the lead host of the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION’s (AHA) workshop “Secure the Bag & the Badge: Internships, Mentors, and Making Your Mark” and share her experiences and insights with aspiring leaders.

Her participation underscores the importance of mentorship and the role of media in shaping narratives around education and leadership in the African American community.

“I am excited to be part of UNCF’s Leadership Conference,” said Sanders. “It’s crucial to inspire the next generation of leaders, and I look forward to sharing my journey and learning from the incredible students and alumni who attend.”

The American Heart Association is a sponsor of UNCF’s National Alumni Council Leadership Conference, which features keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to connect participants with industry leaders and alumni. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to enhance their leadership skills and broaden their professional horizons.

“The American Heart Association is committed to building a diverse and inclusive pipeline of future health and healthcare leaders who reflect the communities we serve,” said Darryl L. Griffin, national senior vice president of the Bernard J. Tyson Office of Health at the American Heart Association. “Through the AHA Scholars initiative, we are investing in talented students, expanding access to opportunity, and helping to shape the next generation of researchers, clinicians, and advocates who will advance equitable health for all.”

UNCF is dedicated to supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and providing scholarships and educational resources to students across the nation. The National Alumni Council Student Leadership Conference is an integral part of UNCF’s mission to empower students and build a brighter future for the community.

"I am deeply grateful to Jasmine Sanders and the American Heart Association for their commitment and enthusiasm in participating in our upcoming National Alumni Council conference in Houston. Their presence will undoubtedly enrich our discussions and inspire our students and alumni,” said Michael J. Cleveland, president, National Alumni Council, UNCF.

For more details about the conference, registration, and additional speakers, please visit https://uncf.org/events/2026-national-alumni-and-pre-alumni-councils-leadership-conference-houston-tx.

###

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

