MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released a white paper highlighting the vital role the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program serves in rural Persistent Poverty Counties (PPCs) where low population density coupled with low income levels make it difficult to develop affordable housing. The LIHTC program supports 40.1% of the multifamily housing stock in these areas, bridging the gap between the need for affordable housing and the economic feasibility of providing it.
The white paper, titled “LIHTC in Rural Persistent Poverty Counties”, is part of Freddie Mac’s three-year Duty to Serve plan to increase rental and homeownership opportunities in historically underserved markets throughout the nation. This is the first of three papers the Multifamily line of business will release over the next two months.
“LIHTC provides critical support for affordable housing in rural Persistent Poverty Counties across the country,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president of Multifamily Research & Modeling at Freddie Mac. “Our research shows that these areas characterized by high rates of poverty rely on government programs, such as LIHTC, to make the creation and preservation of quality affordable housing economically viable.”
Key Findings:
