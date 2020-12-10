Press Release

Nokia’s Digital Operations Center software wins Fierce Innovation Award

·Nokia's solution recognized in BSS/OSS category over other competitor offerings in the market



Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its Digital Operations Center software solution was selected as a winner in the 2020 Fierce Innovation Awards in the business support systems/operations support systems category, furthering Nokia’s market leadership credentials in automated 5G solutions.

Nokia’s Digital Operations Center software opens new revenue opportunities for communications service providers (CSPs) by establishing innovation ecosystems that offer Network as a Service (NaaS) capabilities to new vertical industries focused on 5G growth and expansion.

The modular, cloud-native software is built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation to enable deployment across any-cloud environments. The Digital Operations Center also provides a round-trip, closed-loop and fully automated process to design, deploy and operate digital and slice-based services at scale. The solution supports multi-vendor technology environments, and ensures that CSPs can adhere to service level agreements as they expand into vertical industries.

As a winner of the 2020 Fierce Innovation Awards, the Digital Operations Center was evaluated based on ease of use, ROI, effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, and financial impact. Since launching in June 2020, Nokia’s Digital Operations Center solution has been selected to support numerous projects globally by CSPs and other industry partners that are building NaaS platforms that span their existing network infrastructures, in conjunction with their build-out of 5G networks.

Brian McCann, Chief Product Officer, Nokia Software, said: “We are proud to have been recognized by the Fierce Innovation Awards for our OSS solution. As 5G networks become more prevalent, we provide CSPs with solutions that will result in new value creation from their 5G network infrastructure investment. The Digital Operations Center software provides a platform to automate the complete network slicing lifecycle at scale to drive faster time to market and the most efficient operations.”



