SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is passing assists to 17 Delaware, North Carolina and Virginia colleges and universities this men’s basketball season to help feed neighbors in need. For each foul shot swished by participating schools, Food Lion Feeds will donate 100 meals to the school’s local food bank or pantry, up to 30,000 meals per school.



The Score to Give More program started November 25 and runs through the men’s basketball season.

“We’re excited to partner with these great schools to help fight hunger in their local communities and beyond,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “Far too many of our neighbors are forced to make impossible choices between things like gas and groceries, or dinner and rent. 'Score to Give More' is another way we can work together to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”

The participating colleges and local food banks/pantries are listed below:

Appalachian State University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Catawba College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

College of William & Mary – Virginia Peninsula Food Bank

Duke University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

East Carolina University - Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Elon University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

James Madison University - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Liberty University – Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Old Dominion University – Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore

North Carolina A&T - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

North Carolina State University – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

University of Delaware – Blue Hen Bounty Pantry

University of North Carolina – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

University of Richmond – Feed More

Virginia Tech University – Feeding Southwest Virginia

Wake Forest University – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC



To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS: Kelly Powell

704-310-3886

Kelly.Powell@foodlion.com