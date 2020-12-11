SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is passing assists to 17 Delaware, North Carolina and Virginia colleges and universities this men’s basketball season to help feed neighbors in need. For each foul shot swished by participating schools, Food Lion Feeds will donate 100 meals to the school’s local food bank or pantry, up to 30,000 meals per school.
The Score to Give More program started November 25 and runs through the men’s basketball season.
“We’re excited to partner with these great schools to help fight hunger in their local communities and beyond,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “Far too many of our neighbors are forced to make impossible choices between things like gas and groceries, or dinner and rent. 'Score to Give More' is another way we can work together to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”
The participating colleges and local food banks/pantries are listed below:
To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.
CONTACTS: Kelly Powell
704-310-3886
Kelly.Powell@foodlion.com
Food Lion
Salisbury, North Carolina, UNITED STATES
FoodLion_Logotype_Horiz.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Score to Give MoreLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: