Brussels, 11 December 2020 – after trading hours

KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise

KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.

The information of this 2020 Autumn EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

Key Metrics

Leverage ratio

Capital

Risk exposure amounts

P&L

Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution

Liabilities

Market Risk

Credit Risk

General governments exposures

Performing and Non-Performing Exposures

Forborne Exposures

Loans and advances to non-financial corporations

Covid-19

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise, see the EBA’s website www.eba.europa.eu.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank’s other published information.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.









