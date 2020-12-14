The global acute repetitive seizures market size is projected to surpass around US$ 4.3 billion by 2027, according to new report study by Precedence Research.



OTTAWA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute repetitive seizures market garnered revenue around US$ 180.3 million in 2019 and predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 46.7% throughout forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Acute repetitive seizures (ARS), status epilepticus, and autoimmune encephalitis are some neurologic traumas. For all these circumstances, suitable and rapid treatment may impact patient diagnosis and alleviate neuronal injury. Since past few years, there has been massive development in terms of the treatment and diagnosis of epilepsy, still in this context very smallemphasis has been given to acute repetitive seizures. The acute repetitive seizures stance a hazard of hospital admission with a mortality threat and status epilepticus, which underlines the necessity for the initial prophecy of a clinical course.

Prolonged seizures and acute repetitive seizures are considered as a neurological emergency and treatment must be rapid in such traumas. The principalaim of therapy are cessation of the seizure and deterrence of recurrence. There are numerous routes of drug administration, among all, nasal route is the most favored over others, like rectal, parenteral and buccal. The buccal route is chosen by parents and caregivers for kidsaffected with pediatric seizures subsequently medication can be directed even outside the hospital.The usage of conventional intravenous agents including phenobarbital, phenytoin, lorazepam and diazepam is well recognized in the first-line treatment of acute seizures. Nevertheless, adverse effects and the time to onset of consequence often dictate the choice amid older anticonvulsants.

Growth Factors

Increase in the number of clinical trials, a rise in emphasis on the introduction of new therapies, and the rise in requirement for nasal sprays for the treatment of epilepsy are the foremost reason influencing the development of acute repetitive seizures market across the globe. Furthermore, an intensification in the amount of supervisory approvals and promising drugs in the pipeline is expected to boost the growth of the acute repetitive seizures market within the prediction period. For illustration, in April 2018, UCB S.A. declared that the FDA acknowledged NDA for its nasal spray named Nayzilam (midazolam) designated for the treating seizures such as acute repetitive seizures and seizure clusters. This could result in the sanction of the drug in early 2019, make it the foremost ever medication permitted by the FDA in 17 years.

Additionally, in an effort to limit healthcare spending, governments are making incessant efforts to decrease hospital stays and on-site treatment costs by means of outpatient care models, like home healthcare and clinic. Developingnations including China are progressivelyemploying such healthcare modification, which is anticipated to push the growth of acute repetitive seizures marketplace.

Report Highlights

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at fastest CAGR during the forecast period driven by rising in awareness about the treatment of neurological disorders and increase in demand for new drug formulations for treating serious conditions in neurology

Europe is expected to offer substantial growth due to intensification in investment in research and development in the area of neurology, upsurge in funds obtainable by the government, and surge in demand for medications for epilepsy.

Germany is predicted to eye witness profitable growth during upcoming decade on account of rapid technological progressions in clinical, scientific, and medical sectors



Regional Snapshots

North America is anticipated to hold the considerable market stake throughout the prediction period. The U.S. seized a share more than 18% in 2019of the total market revenues. As per data released by the CDC, in 2014, about 750,000 children and 4.3 million grownups in the U.S. suffered from epilepsy. Further, the total indirect and direct cost of epilepsy in this region is assessed to be approximately USD 15.5 billion yearly. Consequently, the existence of a large target populace for epilepsy drugs in this region will fuel the growth of acute repetitive seizuresand epilepsy market.

Asia Pacific is also prospective to perceive speedy development due to cumulative healthcare spending in emerging nations including China and India. A huge gap was detected in the treatment for acute repetitive seizures in Asia Pacific. Henceforth, the demand for the antiseizure drugs in these emerging countries inspires a shift in market potential from the previously drenched North American and European regions to such economies.

Key Players & Strategies

Crucial participants operational in the acute repetitive seizures market are Neurelis, Inc., UCB S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC and Alexza Pharmaceuticals. Neurelis, Inc. and UCB S.A.are expected to grasp the foremoststake of the global market on account of the commercialization of VALTOCO and USL-261. As both the drugs (VALTOCO and USL-261) are approved orphan drug designation, the charges will be typically high. Further, favored route of administration is nasal, which in turn will causegreateracceptance of these two drugs.

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook

NRL-1

Diastat Rectal Gel

USL-261

AZ-002

Others



Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





