La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 9 900 actions propres en dehors de la bourse suite à l'exercice d'options sur actions. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 846 325 à 3 836 425.

Plan d'options sur actionsDateNombre d’options/actionsPrix d’exercice (€)
SOP 2010-20144 décembre 20206 00026,055
SOP 2010-20144 décembre 20201 50021,450
SOP 2010-201415 décembre 20202 40026,055

