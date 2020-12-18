Los Angeles, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyform™, a new technology company being established, whose unique, patent-pending and proprietary solution enables property owners to quickly and dramatically transform the shape of their space on-demand, today announced that Polyform technology has completed prototyping and testing, and is now transitioning into the commercialization phase for wide market release. The technology was created, researched, and developed at Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) in Johnstown, PA.

Polyform’s technological breakthrough on its dynamic game-changing platform allows customers, through a mobile device or wall console, to easily and rapidly change the shape of their surroundings to accommodate an array of purposes. Polyform technology is designed to quickly and dramatically change the shape of living, working, entertaining, and playing spaces according to personalized preferences. The demand to infinitely change the shape of a space is new across markets, and Polyform is the only solution of its kind designed to address it. Polyform is a grid of moving columns that work together to change the shape of a location. For example, with Polyform, home owners can change the layout of their living room, performance artists can introduce dynamic elements into their stage acts, and entertainment venue operators can provide a physical element to underlie augmented and virtual reality experiences. More information can be found on the company Web site: http://www.polyformtech.com.

Bryan Maizlish, the new company’s co-founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to introduce our patent-pending and ground-breaking technology to the market. Architecture is by principle static in nature. Once a space is constructed, its shape remains unchanged. However, our focus is to enable customers to easily and rapidly change the shape of their surroundings to accommodate an array of purposes, such as transforming a room from an office space, to a personal use space, to a space for entertaining, to a space for exhibiting various art and sculpture forms. Using Polyform’s movable columns, we are able to completely transform spaces to be multi-purpose, multi-functional; creating the reality of infinitely configurable spaces based on personal preferences. For live entertainment, we transform stages that sync and move with performers, and create never before seen spatial visualizations that are next-level for significantly enriching fan experience.”

Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation, said, "The opportunities ahead for Polyform are vast and include applications in both commercial and government agencies. We are excited to pursue transition opportunities with this technology in new markets, including sports and entertainment companies, public sector agencies, and global corporations representing a variety of business sectors. Through Polyform, we are also seeking strategic investors. I look forward to working with the team and supporting Polyform in its next stage of growth."

About Bryan Maizlish

Maizlish is an IT executive with 25 years of experience managing budgets of over $1 billion and achieving growth in operating profits in excess of 50 percent per year. He introduced game-changing mobile and social networking applications, cloud computing, SOA solutions, web-based visualization of big data through the integration of game engine technologies, communications, networking, and architectural and service-based solutions to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Maizlish, who is PMP (Project Management Professional) certified and a best-selling and contributing author of IT portfolio management and cloud computing books, received an MBA from The Wharton School of Business. He was also a member of the 1983 Rose Bowl Champion UCLA football team.

About Concurrent Technologies Corporation

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients’ core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

