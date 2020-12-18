Miramar Beach, Fla, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort hires Tennis Professional Charlie Fischer as the new Director of Tennis. After 27 years as the Tennis/Marketing Director of Golf at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville, Ga, Fischer moved to the Emerald Coast to provide support to the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort Tennis Center. He has now found a permanent home at Hidden Dunes Tennis Center where he joins the Head Tennis Professional Renee Broxson to lead one of the best tennis programs in the Southeast.

“I’m delighted to join the Hidden Dunes Resort Tennis team,” said Fischer. “Hidden Dunes Resort is small and intimate, and the tennis center is really known for its like-level game matching. We’re planning some upgrades to the courts and we’ll be ready to start welcoming groups in the spring.”

With extensive experience in tennis and golf, Fischer is a certified USPTA-Elite Pro, PTR, and a PPR Pickleball Coach. A graduate of Long Beach State in California, Fischer has achieved USPTA National ranking #4, Men’s 35 Doubles and was a USTA 45 National Doubles Consolation Winner. A military veteran, Fischer is also a four-time Air Force Base Champion and USAF All-European Tennis Team Champion. As a past USPTA Tester for new teaching professionals, he enjoys tennis instruction and will continue this focus at Hidden Dunes Resort.

Fischer will be supported by the Hidden Dunes Tennis Center team, including Head Tennis Professional Renee Broxson who has been with the resort for more than 15 years. Pro shop attendants, Lori McCory and Jean Carter, will be responsible for scheduling court time, registering participants for clinics, arranging like-level game matches and pro shop merchandise sales.

Along with Broxson, Fischer will offer private and semi-private lessons as well as coaching for women’s teams and mixed doubles. Fischer also plans to continue the “You, Me and a Pro” option, which is well-suited for groups of three and provides casual instruction during the match. Seasonally, Fischer and Broxson will offer tennis clinics and are working toward a summer tennis camp for students. Fischer also plans to bring a Tennis Pro Am to Hidden Dunes Resort later this year.

“At Chattahoochee Country Club, we hosted a Tennis Pro Am for 26 years,” shared Fischer. “We raised more than $170,000 for local charities over the years and I think this type of tournament would be very popular at Hidden Dunes Resort.”

Among his first initiatives, Fischer is upgrading the Rubico Clay courts. The update will include laser grading on all five tennis courts, resurfacing with new clay, and replacing the nets. In addition, the Tennis Center now includes three pickleball courts and Fischer is certified PPR for pickleball instruction.

Hidden Dunes Resort Tennis Center has been named a “Silver Medal Resort,” by Tennis Resorts Online for nearly 10 years. The ranking places Hidden Dunes among the top 50 tennis resorts. Located in Miramar Beach in Northwest Florida, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort features four championship clay courts and consistently receives high marks for overall tennis experience, tennis staff, instruction, and like-level game matching.

One of South Walton's undiscovered escapes, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort is nestled on 27-acres overlooking Northwest Florida’s white-sand beaches. Winding footpaths, lush gardens, and bubbling fountains make relaxing easy at the secluded resort, which features three pools, hot tubs, grilling stations, and basketball and horseshoe courts. With two- and three-bedroom vacation rentals, Hidden Dunes Resort offers three types of lodging options--Gulf-front condominiums, lakeside villas, and Carolina-style cottages. The Florida tennis resort is popular with families year-round and is popular with snowbirds during the winter months (monthly rates offered for January and February).

The Tennis Center is open 7 days a week (M-TH 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Fri-Sat. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) To learn more or schedule court time, contact the tennis center at 850-269-2590. The on-site rental office, managed by Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, provides a convenient location for check-in and concierge services. For more information on Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, visit www.HiddenDunesDestin.com or call 850-837-1071.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales, and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin for more than 35 years. Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and was voted “Best Vacation Rental Company” by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

