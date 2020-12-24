MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.66 percent, the lowest rate in the survey’s history which dates back to 1971.
“The housing market is poised to finish the year strong as low mortgage rates continue to fuel homebuyer demand and refinance activity,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Moving into 2021, we expect rates to hold steady but the key driver in the near term will be the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and the execution of the vaccine.”
News Facts
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.
