SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Nice Tuan (also known as “Shihuituan”), a leading Chinese community group-buying e-commerce platform, to help Nice Tuan drive user growth and enhance user stickiness.



By leveraging its strong agri-food supply chain network, efficient warehousing, and logistics system, Nice Tuan strives to help small and medium businesses expand sales channels for local grocery brands and agricultural products and increase profits. Its services cover more than 200 cities and 20 provinces in 7 regions across China, namely Central China, South China, East China, North China, Northwest China, Southwest China, and Northeast China. Nice Tuan now serves about 20 million urban families in more than 200,000 residential communities with over 200,000 group leaders. Nice Tuan provides free, next-day delivery services to customers who can pick up their orders at set points around communities. Nice Tuan has recently raised US$196 million in a Series C3 round, its fourth funding round in 2020.



Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading AI-driven push capabilities and machine learning-based intelligent operational analytics to enable Nice Tuan to gain in-depth insights into its users’ needs, tailor push services to their specific interests and deliver an optimal user experience. This will significantly enhance user stickiness, drive user growth and engagement and further facilitate intelligent operations.

The partnership with Nice Tuan is just another example of how Aurora Mobile’s powerful AI-driven push technology has found vast applications in various vertical industries. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecommunications and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Jiangsu Telecom, Kuaikan World, WM Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

