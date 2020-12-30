Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised for emergency supply in the UK



Oxford, UK – 30 December, 2020: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, notes AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca”) has announced that their COVID-19 Vaccine, formerly AZD1222, has been authorised for emergency supply in the UK by The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Key highlights from the announcement were as follows:

Working with the UK government, first vaccinations to begin early in the New Year

Regulatory interactions continue around the world for next approvals

The authorisation is for immunisation of individuals 18 years or older and recommends two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks. This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations more than 14 days after the second dose.

To view the full announcement from AstraZeneca, please follow this link: (LINK)

As announced on 1 September, Oxford Biomedica signed an 18 month supply agreement under a three year Master Supply and Development Agreement with AstraZeneca for large-scale commercial manufacture of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. (LINK)

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, said: “This emergency use authorisation marks a landmark day for the UK in the fight against COVID-19 as the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can now be delivered to the population, putting us on a path to a more normal way of life. At Oxford Biomedica we are proud to be part of this effort, led by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, to bring a safe and efficacious vaccine to market in less than a year. The team at Oxford Biomedica continues to work tirelessly to maximise production of the vaccine from our commercial manufacturing site, Oxbox, whilst continuing to support all our partners in cell and gene therapy.”

