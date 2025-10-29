OXB honoured at 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards Europe in ‘Cell & Gene Therapy’ category

Oxford, UK – 29 October 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces it has been recognised as a Champion in the ‘Cell & Gene Therapy’ category at the 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards Europe in Frankfurt. The prestigious Champion title is awarded to the highest-scoring CDMO in each category, based on direct feedback from biopharmaceutical professionals who have recently partnered with CDMOs.

This recognition demonstrates OXB’s excellence in quality, innovation and service across its global network. It comes at a time of strong commercial momentum for OXB, driven by increased demand for its end-to-end CDMO services across key vector types and a growing portfolio of clients spanning all stages of development.

Dr. Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of OXB, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the CDMO Leadership Awards Europe. It reflects the trust and satisfaction of our clients and the dedication of our teams across the UK, US and France. As demand continues to grow, we remain committed to supporting our clients in delivering the next generation of transformative therapies to patients around the world.”

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the CDMO Leadership Awards

The CDMO Leadership Awards are presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect. Winners are selected based on primary research conducted by Orientation Marketing, reflecting direct feedback from biopharmaceutical professionals who have recently partnered with CDMOs. The awards recognize contract development and manufacturing organizations that deliver excellence in quality, capabilities, expertise, reliability, compatibility, and service. Learn more at www.cmoleadershipawards.com.