OXB expands US footprint with acquisition of commercial-scale viral vector facility in North Carolina

OXB acquires Resilience’s site in North Carolina, an FDA-approved, commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing facility

In line with OXB’s previously announced strategy to add US GMP capacity across drug substance and fill-finish to meet growing client demand

Strengthens OXB’s global CDMO network and enhances service offering for existing and prospective clients

Supports existing near and medium-term financial guidance

Oxford, UK – 7 October 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces that it has signed and closed an asset purchase transaction to acquire a custom-built, state-of-the-art cell and gene therapy viral vector manufacturing facility in North Carolina from RTP Operating, LLC, a subsidiary of National Resilience Holdco, Inc. (Resilience).

Commercial-scale GMP capacity in the US to meet demand from existing and new clients

The acquisition expands OXB’s viral vector manufacturing capabilities in the US up to commercial-scale, increasing GMP capacity and enhancing services to clients across North America. The FDA approved facility in Durham, North Carolina adds scalable vector manufacturing capabilities and end-to-end services across drug substance and fill-finish. This acquisition enables OXB to support late-stage programmes and commercial launches from the US for new and existing clients worldwide, particularly in the adeno-associated virus (AAV) field. By leveraging an established, commercial-ready facility, the acquisition will expedite OXB’s ability to meet growing demand from existing clients while supporting new business opportunities. Located in North Carolina’s biopharma hub at Research Triangle Park (RTP), the site brings a skilled workforce and access to established industry networks.

Unified global network for multi-vector, multi-site manufacturing

The Durham, North Carolina site, complements OXB’s global network across Oxford, Lyon, Strasbourg and Bedford, MA, by adding US commercial-scale capabilities. The site includes two operational GMP drug substance suites, a dedicated fill-finish suite, a further GMP suite which is expansion-ready, as well as on-site QC labs and warehousing. Following the acquisition, OXB’s Bedford, MA site will remain an AAV centre of excellence for process and analytical development, focusing on early-stage development activities, with the new site in North Carolina set to become a hub for clinical and commercial activities.

This acquisition is in line with the Company’s previously disclosed strategic initiatives to expand its US commercial capabilities. In August 2025, the Company raised c.£60 million gross proceeds through an equity placing in order to support investment to strengthen its CDMO network, including expansion of OXB’s US commercial-scale GMP capacity and advance process quality, productivity and yields.

Transaction details and expansion plans

Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, OXB has paid $4.5 million (£3.4 million) in consideration for the assets, funded by existing cash. Integration planning has commenced, with key functions expected to be operational by Q1 2026. The Company expects to realise a single-digit gain in 2025 as a result of the transaction which is anticipated to broadly offset any acquisition-related and operational costs for the new site in 2025.

The Company intends to invest in the new facility in North Carolina including hiring additional operational staff, in order to bring the site to full commercial readiness, with increased US fill-finish capacity and faster client onboarding. The Company will also continue to build on its previously disclosed plans to make strategic investments in its existing sites to meet growing client demand. Accordingly, its investment plans and capital expenditure expectations remain largely consistent with those announced in August 2025.

Transaction supports top-line growth; existing financial guidance unchanged

The Company’s existing financial guidance remains unchanged, with the acquisition supporting OXB’s long-term top-line growth outlook and existing near and medium-term financial guidance. The Company expects to deliver above-market growth, achieve EBITDA profitability from FY 2025 (on a constant currency basis), and strengthen its competitive position in the global viral vector market.

Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of OXB, commented: “This acquisition is a major milestone in OXB’s evolution as a global, innovation-led CDMO partner of choice. The FDA approved facility in North Carolina adds commercial-scale US manufacturing capabilities, accelerating OXB’s ability to meet growing demand from existing clients while supporting new business opportunities. It significantly expands our footprint in the world’s largest cell and gene therapy market and enhances our ability to support clients globally across all major viral vector types and stages of development, particularly those in the AAV field. By expanding our capabilities in the US, we’re executing on our growth strategy and unlocking long-term value for both clients and shareholders.”





About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.