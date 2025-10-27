OXB to participate in upcoming investor conferences and events

Oxford, UK – 27 October 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces that members of its senior management team, including Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Lucy Crabtree, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events. Details are provided below.

Conferences

Stifel Healthcare Conference (New York)

Date: 11 November 2025

Fireside chat: 13:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London)

Date: 18 November 2025

Presentation: 11:30 GMT / 06:30 ET

Events

Jefferies C-Suite “Back to School” Fireside Chat (Virtual)

Date: 4 November 2025





Live webcasts and recordings of presentations, where available, will be accessible under ‘Results, Reports, Presentations & Webcasts’ in the Investor Relations section of OXB’s website at www.oxb.com.

For details of other upcoming financial events, please refer to the Company’s investor calendar at https://oxb.com/investor-events/.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

OXB:

T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: ir@oxb.com

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations

ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Angela Gray / Davide Salvi

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.