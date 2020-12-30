Times Square, New York, NY, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world promise to be unlike any other year. Join webcam experts, EarthCam for their 25th annual New Year’s Eve webcast on December 31 at 10:00 am EST. See how the celebrations have been transformed this year, beginning in New Zealand and followed by fireworks and other festivities from more than 50 locations. International highlights include Thailand, Dubai, Mauritius, Budapest, London and Dublin’s Temple Bar.

EarthCam will host four fascinating channels on New Year’s Eve. One revealing featured and trending webcams from around the world – and from out of this world – with a New Year’s message from the crew aboard the International Space Station at 5:30pm ET. Another channel will showcase New Year’s celebrations as they unfold in each time-zone, and two more will focus on Times Square performances from multiple perspectives.

Times Square celebrations in New York City will still be in full swing – but without spectators. Viewers will have the best vantage point via EarthCam’s network of live broadcast-quality streaming video cameras. Real-time, high-resolution panoramas will present a VIP balcony perspective.

Celebrations will continue across the US from the East Coast to Hawaii, and streams will be featured from Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Bourbon St. New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and culminating in Waikoloa.

This year people are being encouraged to join festivities virtually – and EarthCam’s leading webcam technology will provide many new options to bring these global events to millions of screens in real-time. EarthCam is also partnering with Jamestown, the company known for creating some of the world’s most iconic gathering places including One Times Square, home to the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration. EarthCam is providing live webcam content for Jamestown’s NYE App, which creates a gamified New Year's Eve experience to bring the look and feel of iconic celebrations from Times Square, and celebrating the best of music, technology, art and innovation. Learn more at VNYE.com.

EarthCamTV 2 on Amazon Fire TV, which was also recently introduced for Android TV, will host the content, so viewers can watch on their favorite platform.

Choose how you want to ring in a very welcome 2021 with EarthCam’s webcast on earthcam.com/NewYearsEve. Make the webcasts a part of your celebration with the EarthCamTV 2 app, available for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Or if you’re on the move, use EarthCam’s Webcams app for Apple and Android. EarthCam will also be live streaming on its Facebook and YouTube pages, and on Twitch.

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, it provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and 360° reality capture for corporate and government clients. The company leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important events.



The Webby Award winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, Hollywood Boulevard, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Key West, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, CN Tower, the Eiffel Tower and Abbey Road Crossing in London.



To experience more of EarthCam, visit https://www.earthcam.com or download the Webcams app on your mobile device at https://www.earthcam.com/mobile/

