Publication conformément à l'article 8:6, § 1 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code des sociétés et des associations
La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 14 400 actions propres en dehors de la bourse suite à l'exercice d'options sur actions. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 823 934 à 3 809 534.
|Plan d'options sur actions
|Date
|Nombre d’options/actions
|Prix d’exercice (€)
|SOP 2010-2014
|21 décembre 2020
|6 000
|26,055
|SOP 2010-2014
|23 décembre 2020
|2 400
|26,055
|SOP 2010-2014
|29 décembre 2020
|6 000
|26,055
Bekaert
Zwevegem, BELGIUM
