ICG: Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

4 January 2021

Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that on 1 January 2021 the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Vijay Bharadia under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 1 August 2019

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 9,389

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 1 January 2021 at a price of £17.26 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 4,413

Total Number of Shares Received: 4,976

As a consequence of the above transaction Vijay Bharadia and his connected persons had an interest in 20,822 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Investor Enquiries:

Christopher Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344