Columbus, Neb., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeNet, a subsidiary of Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) to open a new air ambulance base at the facility. The base will serve residents of Columbus, Fremont, Albion, Central City, Schuyler, David City, Aurora, and other local communities surrounding the Columbus, Nebraska, area and will result in quicker response times for emergent and trauma situations. It will also provide interfacility transports for COVID-19 patients.

To facilitate this development, Air Methods is moving the LifeNet 1-3 base currently located in Fremont, Nebraska, to CCH. LifeNet will continue to serve the Fremont community with air medical services, transporting patients suffering serious injury or illness, including complications from COVID-19, to the care they require.

Officials from Air Methods/LifeNet and CCH created this partnership due to the growing need for an air medical base in Columbus to better serve the entire region. At a time when more than 85 million Americans live more than an hour’s drive from Level I or II trauma centers, there is an increasing demand for air medical services to ensure that patients have access to necessary care centers.

“We have enjoyed a long relationship with Air Methods/LifeNet and we look forward to continuing our partnership,” said Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health. “For the past six years, LifeNet has provided excellent service to our facility and patients, along with the entire region. While we will no longer be its home base, the community can be assured that when they or their loved ones need transfer services, Air Methods/LifeNet will be at the ready to expedite those care needs.”

“Having access to potentially lifesaving air medical services is incredibly important to our community, especially as we battle COVID-19,” said Michael Hansen, CCH president and CEO. “We are proud to partner with LifeNet and Air Methods to provide this vital service to our community and the surrounding region.”

LifeNet provides essential and lifesaving services throughout eastern Nebraska and adheres to strict COVID-19 protocols that include full personal protective equipment (PPE) for crews and regular decontamination of the aircraft. The base, in partnership with CCH, is committed to treating and transporting any patient who requires care. The clinical support and speed of missions is critical to securing the best possible outcomes, and LifeNet’s base at CCH will provide air medical services 24/7/365 to the region. It will be staffed by 12 crew members, including pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics, and mechanics.

“In the emergency situations we are called to, minutes can be the difference between life and death,” said Kevin Hallam, Account Executive at Air Methods. “We are excited to partner with CCH to ensure residents of eastern Nebraska have access to fast and efficient transports to lifesaving care. As this community, like so many others, battles the pandemic, we are committed to giving COVID patients the best prehospital care available as well. We would also like to thank Methodist Fremont Health for their valued partnership and look forward to continued service to the residents of Fremont, Columbus and the surrounding areas.”

